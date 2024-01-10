New series of First Dates pulled from TV and streaming

The latest series of First Dates has been pulled from TV and streaming by Channel 4.

First Dates launched a brand new series last Tuesday in a new Bath-based restaurant.

But last night’s planned second episode was replaced with a repeat at the last minute, confusing even host, maître d’ Fred Sirieix.

He posted on X (Twitter): “No idea what happened tonight with #FirstDates episode and when it will be aired.

“Clearly a glitch somewhere. Sorry 🙏🏻 As soon as I hear I will let you know x”

However as well as the latest episode being replaced, the show’s previous episodes have been removed from Channel 4’s streaming service.

In a statement, Channel 4 said: “Episodes were removed for editorial reasons and the new series will resume next Tuesday at 10pm”

It’s not yet been confirmed if the missing episodes will return to stream.

On X, one fan of the show speculated: “The second episode was on All 4 ……and that too was removed tonight ….I wonder if something occurred with the daters?”

The brand new series of First Dates has seen Fred joined by a mix of both familiar and new personalities.

Bartender Merlin Griffiths and waitress Cici Coleman, as well as Francesca Martu from First Dates Hotel are all back to help the singletons.

The team will be further enhanced by the introduction of new members Kofi Yeboah-Mensah, Aoife Smyth, and Jamie McCleave.

That’s not all that’s new for 2024 with a new restaurant that finds its home in the enchanting and beautiful The Botanist Bath, situated within the remarkable Octagon Chapel.

First Dates brings together people from various backgrounds and age groups, all looking for love. The charming maître d’ Fred leads a team of friendly staff, who subtly assist the daters.

Each episode features several blind dates with a focus on capturing genuine connections and awkward moments, offering an intimate glimpse into the complexities of modern dating.