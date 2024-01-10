Strictly's Ellie and Vito make big announcement together

Strictly Come Dancing champions Ellie and Vito have revealed what’s next for them fresh off their glittering victory.

The dancing duo not only shared their exhilaration about embarking on the Strictly tour but also announced an exciting new chapter as members of the This Morning family.

They joined the ITV show today with hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle who broke the news, asking the pair about their upcoming roles on the show.

A radiant Ellie and Vito confirmed their new venture. “We are so so excited! We are… Well, I’m apparently turning into a teacher [looking at Vito],” Ellie beamed, revealing plans to give dance lessons to three lucky couples.

Vito enthusiastically added, “Yes, lessons and the best advice.” Ellie elaborated on their mission to encourage couples to dance at special events, citing personal experiences of reluctance seen in family settings. “Anyone can dance and everyone has to dance,” Vito affirmed with conviction.

Ellie expressed her newfound love for dancing, hoping to inspire others to embrace the art. “Dancing has become a huge part of my life,” she shared.

The conversation then took a light-hearted turn, with Craig teasing about the pair’s relationship and Vito’s chest hair, to which Vito humorously responded, “I did trim!”

Amidst ongoing speculation about their romance, the dancers shared a hug. Vito said: “We have a great great relationship and we are going to have… it was a promise…”

Ellie continued: “Yes, we made a promise weeks ago – we had a little joke – ‘if we make it to the final, why don’t we get a tattoo? – but we didn’t expect to get there. And that will be the symbol of our bond and our friendship that we’ve made over Strictly.”

Reflecting on their Strictly victory, Ellie admitted her disbelief and described it as “the best dream ever.” However, she also humorously confessed to breaking the trophy, quickly fixed by her dad.

She said: “I started Strictly as a girl and left as a woman, I’ve grown in confidence so much.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 & ITVX