Amanda Abbington 'taking legal advice' after Strictly exit

Amanda Abbington is reportedly taking legal advice after her unplanned exit from Strictly Come Dancing last year.

The actress suddenly left the competition last year after missing one of the live shows.

The BBC said in an official statement at the time: “Amanda Abington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition. The show wishes her all the best for the future.”

Amanda herself said she had left “for personal reasons”.

Now it’s reported Amanda has made a legal request to the BBC to obtain rehearsal footage of her and professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

An on-set source told The Sun newspaper: “The BBC have received a request for the footage they hold of Amanda and Giovanni. It is known as a data subject access request. There is a feeling that the recordings will lift the lid on what really goes on behind the scenes on Strictly. Things in rehearsals can become very tense.

Amanda Abbington & Giovanni Pernice. Credit: BBC/Ray Burniston

“Giovanni is a perfectionist and he can be incredibly full-on.”

Separately, a pal claimed that Amanda had “needed therapy and was left in shock” following her time on the show.

The Sherlock star avoided mentioning Giovanni went she departed the series.

She told fans: “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

“It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.”

A spokesperson for the BBC declined to comment to the paper.

Amanda Abbington. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Meanwhile the Daily Mail claims bosses fear celebrity contestants will refuse to pair up with Giovanni in future series.

Alongside Amanda, Giovanni’s former dance partners Laura Whitmore and Ranvir Singh have also said they found working with him difficult.

2022 saw Giovanni perform with Richie Anderson but the pair went out in only week three.

A year earlier, Giovanni won the series with Rose Ayling-Ellis. It was his first victory since joining the show in 2015.