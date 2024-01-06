Huge The Masked Singer UK let slip on live TV?

In a potentially revealing slip-up, The One Show might have accidentally disclosed the identity of a contestant on The Masked Singer UK.

During a segment on Thursday night, hosts Roman Kemp and Lauren Laverne interviewed The Masked Singer judge Davina McCall about the new series.

The chat saw Davina caught off guard when Lauren hinted at a former Doctor Who’ star participating in the competition.

This year’s guest judges, including TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, comedian and actor Rob Brydon, singer Ellie Goulding and popstar Olly Murs, notably lack any significant Doctor Who connections, raising questions about Laverne’s comment.

The discussion swiftly moved on with no further elaboration on the Doctor Who reference. However, later in the show, McCall excitedly recounted the season’s most memorable unmasking, hinting at a personal connection with the unveiled celebrity.

It’s since been teased David Tennant is set to make an appearance on the show, albeit not as a contestant.

Instead, he’ll pop up to give out clues during one of the episodes.

The show continues this Saturday night with its second episode, featuring six new costumed celebrities.

The Masked Singer UK’s latest season is fronted by Joel Dommett together with Davina McCall joined on the panel by Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan, alongside rotating guest judges.

They will be trying to work out who is hiding behind the masks after each performance.

Contestants on the series this year are Air Fryer, Bubble Tea, Chicken Ceasar, Rat, Piranha, Dippy Egg, Cricket, Bigfoot, Marypole, Eiffel Tower, Weather and Owl.

Last weekend’s opening episode saw Weather become the first celeb to be unmasked, revealing a music icon.

“I think we’ve definitely got some of the best vocalists we’ve ever had on the show and we’ve had some really incredible ones in the past,” host Joel Dommett said of the new series. “This year I really do feel like we’ve got some of the best we’ve ever had.”