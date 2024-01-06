Here’s a first look at tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer UK as six new contestants perform for the first time.

The Masked Singer keeps the excitement alive with host Joel Dommett at the helm, and the star-studded panel featuring Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan.

This extraordinary singing competition sees 12 famous faces vying for the top spot, all while hidden behind extravagant costumes. Their identities are a closely guarded secret, leaving the panel of celebrity detectives to piece together the puzzle from each performance.

The only time these celebrities reveal who they are is upon their elimination, as they take off their mask on stage.

Tonight’s episode brings a new lineup of masked contenders, each facing off against one another in a series of head to head sing-offs.

This evening’s sees Air Fryer versus Bubble Tea, Owl face Eiffel Tower, and Chicken Caesar take on Piranha. By the end of the episode, the identity of the second celebrity will be disclosed.

Prepare for even more challenging clues, stunning performances, and astonishing unmaskings as we once again ask, “Who is behind the Mask?”

Last week saw the first round as six celebs took to the stage at one was unmasked.

Weather was the unlucky one to be eliminated from the competition, taking off their mask to reveal a music legend.

Who will be next to be unmasked?

The Masked Singer UK airs tonight (Saturday, 6 January) at 7PM on ITV1 and ITVX.