Play new The Traitors game online now

You can now play The Traitors online with a brand new online game.

Fans of the popular psychological reality competition show, The Traitors, are in for a treat as the BBC released a novel way to engage with the series.

Following the suspenseful third episode tonight, the broadcaster has alunched an exciting online game tied to the show, enabling fans to compete and showcase their dedication.

The game offers fans a platform to predict upcoming show outcomes. Before each new episode on BBC One and iPlayer, players can guess who will be the next victim of the Traitors and who the Faithful will exile at the Round Table. Points are awarded for correct predictions, accumulating throughout the series.

You can play online now via bbc.co.uk/traitors. The game is compatible with web, tablet, and mobile devices.

The game’s interface features a wheel with photos of the 22 contestants, set against a black background. Central text prompts players to predict: “Who will be murdered? Who will be banished? Who survives to the end?”

Additional points can be earned by forecasting which contestants will reach the endgame and by answering bonus questions during the series.

Players can track their scores on the overall leaderboard and create mini-competitions with friends, testing their show knowledge and earning bragging rights.

Jamie Dodds, digital commissioning executive, BBC Entertainment, said: “This brand new game offers fans of The Traitors the chance to immerse themselves in the world of the show, and play along with all the betrayals, mind games, and manipulations of this epic new series. It’s a great way for people at home to see if they can think like a Traitor!”

The Traitors continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday, 10 January.

You can meet the contestants on The Traitors this year here and explore the castle where the show is filmed.

Meanwhile, the show has already been renewed for a third series with applications to take part online open now.