Love Island makes big change for new All Stars series

Love Island has made a significant alteration for its upcoming All Stars series.

The brand new series welcoming back former Islanders for another shot at love launches later this month.

Contestants will now be allowed to maintain active social media accounts during their participation in the show.

This change marks a departure from last year’s policy, which prohibited family and friends from managing the contestants’ social media accounts while they were in the villa.

Previously, contestants’ social media platforms were utilised to garner support and votes from viewers, as well as to increase their follower count.

Despite the advantages, these accounts were often targeted by online abuse, leading to occasional disputes among contestants’ family and friends.

The contestants, having experienced fame for at least a year, are expected to be more resilient to the pressures of celebrity status.

In addition to this change, Love Island has taken steps to address issues like gaslighting, a problem highlighted in previous series.

The show’s response includes increased psychological support, social media training, financial advice, and comprehensive aftercare for contestants. This initiative aims to offer better support to the islanders, addressing past criticisms about inadequate post-show assistance.

Meanwhile it’s been revealed that the All Stars series will also see the spin-off show After Sun axed.

The live interview segment, retaining a live audience component, promises to offer immediate reactions from the contestants.

The All Stars edition, set to premiere on Monday, January 15 at 9PM on ITV2, promises a blend of familiar faces and fresh twists.

Those on the rumoured cast of Love Island All Stars include Paige Thorne, Chloe Burrows, Faye Winter, Joe Garratt, Georgia Harrison and Olivia Hawkins.