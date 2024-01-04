Love Island cancels Aftersun spin-off for All Star series

ITV has decided to discontinue the Aftersun spin-off for the upcoming winter Love Island All Stars series.

The traditional Sunday night Aftersun show, which had been an integral part of the Love Island experience since 2017, will not feature in the South African edition of the All Stars series.

Instead, viewers can look forward to weekly live interviews conducted immediately after evictions.

An insider told The Sun: “This is a strategic move by the show’s producers to differentiate the All Stars series from the regular ones.

“The fresh approach includes having Maya Jama, the host, interact with the evicted islanders right after their exit, capturing all the latest gossip directly from the firepit.”

While Aftersun is set to make a return for the summer series, the focus for the All Stars edition is clearly on providing a new experience.

The live interview segment, retaining a live audience component, promises to offer immediate reactions from the contestants.

The All Stars edition, set to premiere on Monday, January 15 at 9PM on ITV2, promises a blend of familiar faces and fresh twists.

In a novel move, the first episode will also be simulcast on ITV1, a strategy previously successful with Big Brother.

The show will see returning contestants in the iconic villa, reigniting old romances and rivalries.

Those on the rumoured cast of Love Island All Stars include Paige Thorne, Chloe Burrows, Faye Winter, Joe Garratt, Georgia Harrison and Olivia Hawkins.