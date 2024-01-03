Amy Dowden has revealed her hopes to return to Strictly Come Dancing as she gave fans an update on her health today.

Pro dancer Amy appeared on ITV’s Lorraine today, where she shared her aspirations of returning to the dance floor after a tough battle with breast cancer.

“I just want to get myself back on that dance floor and it would be amazing to win Strictly, but winning would be to be back with the gang, dancing, doing what I love, in front of an audience with the people I love. I’ve missed it so much,” Amy said.

Her recent health challenges have been numerous, including a mastectomy, fighting sepsis, and a broken foot.

Amy opened up about her experience with blood clots, revealing: “I’ve had two blood clots in my arm, one on my lungs and at the beginning of December, I was rushed in and they were worried it was travelling to the heart. But I’m injecting myself every day and my stomach is black and blue from it.”

Discussing her broken foot, she told Lorraine: “I go back this afternoon to see the fracture clinic. Being on chemo, it can delay your bones healing, make your bone density weaker, so I’ll get some answers but I can’t wait for it to come off.”

Amy also reflected on the emotional toll of her health struggles.

“At the beginning of the year, I had so many lovely plans… then within a day, when I got the news… it changes forever, it has changed me as a person,” she reflected.

Amy added: “I look back and I did find some amazing opportunities but also, I thought, I’ve had cancer, I’ve lost my hair, I’ve had sepsis, I went in to septic shock, I’ve had blood clots, broke my foot and you’re watching everyone else share these lovely photos and reels and I was a bit jealous.”

Despite these hardships, Amy is optimistic about returning to Strictly Come Dancing, particularly after making an appearance in the show’s final last year.

“The production team have been amazing,” she said, detailing how she was supposed to perform a dance about her cancer journey but couldn’t due to her broken foot. “But being the amazing team, I did fanography and just being back there and that adrenaline, it’s what I’ve missed so much. It made my dancing heart so happy being back on that floor.”

