Great British Bake Off New Year special line up and where to watch

The Great British Bake Off comes to Channel 4 tonight with a brand new one-off special for New Year’s Day.

The Great New Year Bake Off will see Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith welcome back four former bakers back into the tent.

Those on the line up are 2022’s Maxy, 2021’s Jürgen and Maggie and 2020’s Mark.

They’ll battle it out to be the first Star Baker of 2024, before seeing the New Year in with a performance from Bone-Afide, featuring Jürgen on the trombone!

The beloved duo of Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond return to host the show from 7:40PM on Channel 4 on Monday, 1 January 2024.

For those unable to watch on TV, the special will also be available to watch online at Channel4.com.

The New Year special follows the show’s traditional Christmas special last month.

See the return of ‘Baker Ghosts of Christmas Past’, the episode brought together a delightful mix of former contestants from each year since the show’s move to Channel 4.

Viewers were reunited with Sophie from series 8, Dan from series 9, Amelia from series 10, Linda from series 11, George from series 12, and Carole from series 13.

The specials follow the recent conclusion of the main series of Bake Off in November.

Fans of the franchise have more to look forward to, as Junior Bake Off is set to return later this week. The spin-off will feature judges Ravneet Gill and Liam Charles, with the incomparable Harry Hill returning as host. The new series kicks off on Tuesday, 2 January at 5PM.