The Great Pottery Throw Down is back for 2024 – meet the line up of contestants here.

Siobhán McSweeney takes the helm, joined by judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller, as they greet 12 of Britain’s top amateur potters to the studio.

These contestants are all vying for the title of champion. In their initial task, they must create a roast dinner set. But there’s a twist: a second, unexpected challenge awaits where they must craft identical side plates, all facing the perilous ‘bucket of doom’.

Who will earn the title of Potter of the Week, and who will be the first to bid farewell to the pottery studio?

The Great Pottery Throw Down airs Sunday nights at 7:45PM on Channel 4.

The Great Pottery Throw Down 2024 contestants

See a full list of contestants on the show below and find out more about them by following the links!

Andrew

Andrew’s pottery journey began in childhood and resumed three years ago. His mornings start with porridge in a bowl he crafted himself. Andrew delights in using unique, self-made pieces when entertaining friends.

Cadi

Cadi recently re-embraced pottery, choosing to focus on personal fulfilment over financial gain. When not crafting pottery, she enjoys sea swimming, hill hiking, and contributing to a friend’s record label.

Dan

Dan’s affection for pottery sparked in an evening class and grew during a sabbatical in Spain. He now creates pottery in a studio at Weymouth harbour, with his mother being the primary recipient and admirer of his work.

Daniel

Daniel turned to pottery as an escape from his data scientist role. He’s enthusiastic about encouraging those in similar professions to explore their artistic talents.

Dave

Dave rediscovered his love for pottery after repairing a broken potter’s wheel, following a 40-year break. He now enjoys potting in his personal studio located in his garden shed.

Donna

Donna’s pottery interest started at age 15. A DIY enthusiast, she recently completed a home renovation, handling tasks ranging from tiling to plumbing.

Edward

Initially experimenting with pottery at a local centre, Edward is largely self-taught. He currently works in his conservatory, recently crafting a sink for his new home.

Jan

Jan, a garden shed potter, turned to pottery and belly dancing while recovering from breast cancer in 2014, fulfilling her bucket list dreams.

Princess

After a brief stint as a pastry chef, Princess found her calling in pottery. Working as a studio technician, she enjoys making functional items.

Shani

Shani’s early experiences with natural clay in Sri Lanka led to a revived interest in pottery seven years ago, inspired by her children’s play.

Sophie

Sophie, known for her pet portraits, incorporates her artistic skills into pottery. She plans to transform her father’s shed into a fully-equipped studio.

Steven

Steven’s pottery passion began on a holiday in Greece six years ago. His favourite pottery companion is his three-year-old daughter.

