Here’s a first look at the final episode of The Voice Kids UK 2023 as the winner is crowned this evening.

The twelfth series has continued the search for the newest vocal talent, with Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am reprising their roles as the celebrated Coaches.

These four music icons are back in their famed red chairs, ready to discover the next singing star.

The series also sees the return of the well-loved television host, Emma Willis. She will oversee the proceedings, guiding viewers and contestants through the musical journey.

Will.I.Am and Jen and Liv

Callum Doignie and Sir Tom Jones

Anne Marie and Jolie Stevens

Olly Murs and Hope Winter

The Voice UK final tonight will see the four finalists compete for victory. The prize for the winner of The Voice will be a record deal, cash prize and luxury holiday.

Those in the final are:

Hope Winter (Team Olly) – 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Hertfordshire, now living in London

Jolie Stevens (Team Anne-Marie) – 19-year-old Jolie Stevens from Cardiff

Callum Doignie (Team Tom) – 28-year-old builder from Telford

Jen and Liv (Team Will) – 21 and 23 year old duo from Newcastle

In the final, the four contestants will each perform a new solo song before duetting with their coach.

The winner will be voted for by the studio audience and super fans with the results announced in the pre-recorded episode.

The Voice UK airs tonight at 8:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.