RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World returns for second series

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World will be back with a new season on BBC Three and iPlayer.

The highly anticipated spin-off series takes the excitement of the original UK version to new heights, featuring an elite selection of Drag Racers from around the world competing alongside the UK’s finest for the prestigious title of Queen of the Mother Tucking World.

Marking a first in the history of Drag Race UK, the victorious queen will also be awarded a cash prize.

The show’s iconic host and judge, RuPaul, will be joined by the familiar faces of Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr, along with a glittering array of superstar guest judges and celebrity cameos.

The series is set to surpass its predecessor with even more strategic gameplay, larger-than-life characters, and unexpected twists. Fans can expect a whirlwind of high drama and captivating culture clashes, showcasing each contestant’s charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.

RuPaul said: “It is my honour to present the second sickening instalment of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs. The World. When queens of this calibre come together, something truly magical happens.

“I can’t wait to share the international love with audiences in the UK and around the globe!”

The inaugural series was a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring contestants from Canada, Thailand, Holland, and the United States. It concluded with Blu Hydrangea from the UK triumphantly taking the crown after a fierce final showdown against American queen, Mo Heart.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World is set to air in early 2024 on BBC Three and iPlayer.

Fiona Campbell, Controller Youth Audience (BBC iPlayer & BBC Three) said: “We’re thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of Drag Race UK versus The World for a second series on BBC Three! Get ready for more fierce competition, dazzling performances, and a celebration of drag excellence from queens around the globe.

“It’s going to be an unforgettable journey that pushes the boundaries of creativity and charisma. Tune in for a season that promises to be bigger, bolder, and more fabulous than ever!”