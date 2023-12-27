A first look at series two of The Traitors has been revealed ahead of its return in 2024.

BBC One and BBC iPlayer are set to welcome back the ultimate reality game of detection, backstabbing and trust with the highly anticipated return of The Traitors series two.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the new series promises an exciting blend of challenges and strategic gameplay, set in a stunning Scottish castle.

The Traitors will make its comeback on TV from Wednesday, 3 January at 9PM, with the first episode premiering on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Following the premiere, viewers will also have immediate access to episodes two and three on iPlayer. The show will continue its weekly broadcast on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

Host Claudia Winkleman has shared her excitement for the new series, highlighting the “epic” nature of the challenges and the importance of the missions in the game.

She teased of the contestants: “They are all excellent. They come having seen the first series so are more quick to suspect but they all play a brilliant game. I wish I could say more but I’ll be fired…”

“[Watching last year] It definitely gave them some tips and you can see some arrive and play the game immediately. But the game itself is so strong that however prepared you think you are, you’re not.”

In addition to the main show, fans can look forward to spin-off The Traitors: Uncloaked, a new visualised podcast hosted by award-winning comedian and presenter Ed Gamble.

This podcast will delve deeper into the show’s dynamics, offering detailed dissection of the episodes and exclusive insights from the banished and murdered players.

The Traitors: Uncloaked will be available on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with an extended version on BBC Sounds, providing fans with comprehensive analysis and reactions to the latest developments in the show.