The most watched TV programmes of Christmas Day 2023 have been revealed with the release of the latest viewing figures.

The King’s Christmas message topped the ratings, with over 7 million tuning in across all channels it was broadcast on.

The BBC dominates the full list, with nine of the ten most watched shows on Christmas Day.

Christmas Day 2023 viewing figures

See the TV ratings for Monday below…

The King’s Speech – 5.9 million (BBC One) Strictly Come Dancing – 5.3 million (BBC One) Doctor Who – 4.7 million (BBC One) Ghosts – 4.4 million (BBC One) Call The Midwife – 4.4 million (BBC One) Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel – 4.2 million (BBC One) EastEnders – 3.6 million (BBC One) Toy Story 4 – 3.5 million (BBC One) The 1% Club – 3.4 million (ITV1) Tabby McTat 3.3 million (BBC One)

Beyond the top ten, 2.5 million viewers tuned in for Coronation Street and 2 million watched Emmerdale on ITV1. The channel’s Christmas special also included a festive version of The Masked Singer, watched by 2.6 million.

The figures of course don’t include those watching on catch up, with most shows likely to add many more viewers in the following days online.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer said today: “Bringing people together at Christmas matters to audiences and securing nine of the top ten shows demonstrates how much they value the BBC’s Christmas Day line-up.

“We entertained viewers in their millions on Christmas Day with a range of quality programmes you really can’t find anywhere else to wrap up an outstanding year of creative content on the BBC.”