Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Christmas winner 'leaked' online before special airs

Reports suggest that the winner of the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas has already been leaked

Spoilers have apparently surfaced online well ahead of its scheduled broadcast on Christmas Day.

It’s claimed that the festive episode, which was pre-recorded earlier in December with a live audience, has had its results leaked on social media, though it’s uncertain if these rumours are accurate.

This eagerly awaited Christmas special is set to air on 25 December at 4:40PM on BBC One.

The show features six celebrity contestants taking on the Strictly challenge for the first time.

The lineup includes broadcaster Dan Snow and Nadiya Bychkova dancing a gingerbread-themed Jive, Sally Nugent and Graziano Di Prima performing a festive Foxtrot and Jamie Borthwick and Nancy Xu showcasing a Christmas Quickstep.

Joining them are actress Tillie Amartey and Neil Jones doing a festive Jive, rugby player Danny Cipriani and Jowita Przystal pairing up for a Christmas Cha Cha Cha, and singer-songwriter Keisha Buchanan with Gorka Marquez on the dance floor.

They will be judged by Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Shirley Ballas, with the studio audience also casting votes.

As well as the performances from the celebs, Sam Ryder takes to the stage in the ballroom, accompanied by two stunning group performances from the professionals that promise to spread festive joy.

You’ll also be able to watch and catch up with the show online via BBC iPlayer here.

The Christmas special follows the final of the latest series earlier this month. It was soap actress Ellie Leach who lifted the glitterball.

Meanwhile, Strictly has been named as one of the most watched TV shows of 2023.