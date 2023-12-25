Here’s a full list of who is on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special today, plus their dance and music selection!

The Christmas special of Strictly Come Dancing will transform the ballroom into a magical winter wonderland.

This year’s show, airing on 25 December at 4:40PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, will see a cast of six new celebrity contestants compete for the title of Christmas Champion 2023.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas, will be scrutinising each performance alongside the voting studio audience

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas contestants

The celebrity contestants and their professional partners are set to deliver festive-themed routines:

Dan Snow and Nadiya Bychkov

History broadcaster and author Dan Snow will perform a gingerbread-themed Jive with Nadiya Bychkova, dancing to All I Want for Christmas.





Sally Nugent and Graziano Di Prima

BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent teams up with Graziano Di Prima for a festive Foxtrot to Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.





Jamie Borthwick and Nancy Xu

EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick presents a Christmas Quickstep with Nancy Xu to Merry Christmas Everyone.





Tillie Amartey and Neil Jones

Actress Tillie Amartey, soon to be seen in BBC One’s Waterloo Road, joins Neil Jones for a festive Jive to Underneath the Tree.





Danny Cipriani and Jowita Przystal

Rugby Union player Danny Cipriani pairs with Jowita Przystal for a Christmas Cha Cha Cha to Celebration.





Keisha Buchanan and Gorka Marquez

Singer-songwriter Keisha Buchanan of Sugababes fame takes to the floor with Gorka Marquez, dancing the Viennese Waltz to Snowman.





Adding to the festive atmosphere, Sam Ryder will perform in the ballroom, and viewers can look forward to two spectacular group routines guaranteed to spread Christmas cheer.

Who will be the shining star and lift the coveted Christmas trophy? Tune in to find out if the judges will be ‘naughty or nice’ this festive season.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special airs from 4:40PM on BBC One.