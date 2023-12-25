The winner of Strictly Come Dancing’s 2023 Christmas special has been revealed in today’s show.

The Christmas special, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, featured six new celebrity contestants in the ballroom.

The line-up included Sally Nugent with Graziano Di Prima, Dan Snow and Nadiya Bychkova, Danny Cipriani with Jowita Przystał, Tillie Amartey paired with Neil Jones, Keisha Buchanan and Gorka Márquez, and Jamie Borthwick and Nancy Xu.

Who won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

After all the pairs had danced it was actor Jamie Borthwick, famed for his role in EastEnders, and his professional partner Nancy Xu who were crowned the winners.

The duo impressed with their Quickstep and lifted the coveted Strictly Silver Star trophy, triumphing in the special edition filled with festive performances.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas scrutinised every festive footstep. The show began with a group routine to a medley of Christmas classics, followed by individual performances from each pairing.

The audience played a crucial role, voting for their favourite performances. These votes were combined with the judges’ scores to determine the winners.

The judges were full of praise for Borthwick’s performance. Anton Du Beke remarked:“You were a surprise and a delight. Magnificent!”

Craig Revel Horwood commented: “Jamie, you sleighed me darling, you were Fab-U-Lous!”

Motsi Mabuse described it as “The surprise of the evening and a perfect end,” and Shirley Ballas expressed her admiration, saying: “If I could jump over this bar and quickstep around the room, I would do it with you! I don’t have a paddle high enough for you.”

Jamie said: “This is great, it’s been a wonderful experience, but we’re all winners here. This show is magic.”

Full Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special results

Dan Snow and Nadiya dancing the Jive to All I want for Christmas . The judges scored him Craig 7, Motsi 7, Shirley 7, Anton 9 total of 30

Keisha and Gorka dancing the Viennese Waltz to Snowman. The judges scored them Craig 8, Motsi 8, Shirley 8, Anton 9 total of 33.

Danny and Jowita dancing the Cha-Cha to Celebration. The judges scored them Craig 9, Motsi 9, Shirley 9, Anton 10 total of 37

Tillie and Neil dancing the Jive to Underneath the Tree. The judges scored them Craig 9, Motsi 10, Shirley 10 , Anton 10 total of 39.

Sally and Graziano dancing the Foxtrot to Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas. The judges scored them Craig 9, Motsi 9, Shirley 10, Anton 10 total of 38.

Jamie and Nancy dancing the Quick Step to Merry Christmas Everyone. The judges scored them Craig 10, Motsi 10, Shirley 10, Anton 10 total of 40.

The show also included a performance from pop sensation Sam Ryder, who performed his new single, You’re Christmas To Me, accompanied by professional dancers.

You can catch up on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special on BBC iPlayer.