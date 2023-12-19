Get ready to jingle all the way as four iconic celebrities from previous seasons return to the MasterChef kitchen for a festive culinary showdown.

Hosted by the esteemed MasterChef judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode, this year’s special is set to be a Christmas cracker of an event.

The line-up vying for the coveted title of Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Champion includes musician Mel Blatt, actor and comedian Richard Blackwood, singer Duncan James, and reality star Faye Winter.

Having missed out on the top spot in their respective seasons, they’re back with tinsel-topped determination, all aiming to claim the ultimate Christmas prize – the prestigious Golden Whisk trophy.

The first challenge is bound to spread some Christmas cheer, as the contestants are tasked with crafting a dish that captures the essence of an Australian Christmas. Each celebrity will have a unique recipe and a set of ingredients from their Secret Santa mystery box. To add to the excitement, they will be presenting their festive creations to judges John and Gregg, and a very special guest – none other than Peter Andre, one of Australia’s most cherished stars.

The festive fervour continues as the celebrities take on the challenge of preparing their version of the ultimate Christmas dinner. With the liberty to be as inventive as they wish, they must concoct a two-course menu that encapsulates the spirit of the season. These dishes should not only be full of passion and personality but also need to pack a punch of yuletide flavours potent enough to dazzle the judges.

Expect a thrilling culinary ride filled with excitement, a hint of magic, and maybe even a sprinkle of fairy dust. The competition is fierce, and the celebrities are all set to battle it out, each hoping to sleigh the competition and be adorned with the title of Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Champion 2023.

The Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2023 airs on Wednesday, 20 December at 9PM on BBC One.