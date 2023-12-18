Strictly's Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola break silence on romance rumours

Strictly Come Dancing winners Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola have spoken about those romance rumours.

Ellie and Vito lifted the glitterball on Saturday night in the live final of this year’s Strictly.

Appearing on This Morning, the winning duo discussed their time on the show.

During their first TV interview since the final, host Josie Gibson asked Ellie and Vito if there was any truth in the romance rumours between them.

Ellie shared: “Honestly we’ve just been having the most amazing time dancing. We’ve built a really strong bond and a friendship that will last forever.”

Vito turned to Ellie and said: “I wanted to say the word bond. We had a good bond. You see a person and connect with the person straight away.”

He added: “I’m a first impression person and when we met, straight away we had this feeling that we’ve known each other a long time.”

And Vito gushed to Ellie: “I’m so, so lucky to have you.”

Josie’s fellow host Craig Doyle commented that there was “100 per cent” a romance between them and they both laughed and said: “No, no!”

Ellie told of how the two of them have been “through so much together.”

“We’ve spent every day together for the past three months, so we’re really, really lucky to have that bond that we’ve got and we’ll be friends for life,” she explained.

Earlier in the show, Ellie showed off the glitterball and said: “This is mine. It’s not the [official] glitterball, but we got our own little one and it’s really, really cute. I can’t believe I’m holding it.”

On their Strictly win on Saturday night, Ellie revealed: “I was genuinely speechless,” and then she turned to Vito and said, “And the fact you were crying!”

Vito admitted: “I was crying so much.”

Ellie continued: “We were just so, so grateful and couldn’t believe it. To be in the final was incredible… It was amazing.”

“It still feels like it’s never going to feel real that we’ve won.”

And the pair revealed how they had spent their time since Saturday’s final.

Ellie revealed: “Yesterday when I woke up, I was like, ‘What is going on?’ Then I lay in bed all day and then went for tea with my family and this morning when I woke up, it was like, ‘We don’t have training anymore.’”

Vito said: “I’ve eaten so much, all day, so much chocolate. Everything I had in the fridge… it’s empty, I ate all day!”

