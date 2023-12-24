Great Pottery Throw Down Christmas special back for 2023

The Festive Pottery Throw Down comes to Channel 4 tonight with a line up of famous faces for a Christmas special.

The battle of the clay returns with this fabulously festive special Christmas episode. Siobhán McSweeney hosts, as Hugh Dennis, Sophie Duker, Alice Levine and Joe Swash roll up their sleeves, brave the pottery and compete to become champion of The Festive Pottery Throw Down 2023.

Judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller set our celebrities two festive challenges: hand-building a Christmas birdhouse and a surprise second challenge, where speed is of the essence as the celebrities take to the wheel to see who can throw the most festive nibbles bowls.

The Festive Pottery Throw Down airs on Monday, 25 December at 7:30PM on Channel 4.

Meanwhile a brand new series of The Great Pottery Throwdown will premiere next month.

The battle of the clay returns with a new series! Siobhán McSweeney hosts as judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller welcome 12 of Britain’s best home potters to the pottery, all competing to be crowned champion.

In their first challenge, the potters are tasked with making a roast dinner set, and in a surprise second challenge, they take on identical side plates that must survive the bucket of doom. Who’ll be named potter of the week, and who will be first to leave the pottery?