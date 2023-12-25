The Masked Singer is decking its halls with festive fun for the very first time with a Christmas special airing tonight!

Joel Dommett, the charismatic host, leads the charge, accompanied by the show’s renowned detective panel – Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan. They are joined by guest panellist, the acclaimed singer-songwriter Leona Lewis.

This holiday-themed special will feature four mysterious characters – Decorations, Reindeer, Sprout, and Partridge (In A Pear Tree) – as they deliver performances aimed at mystifying both the panel and viewers. The intrigue lies in uncovering the identities of the celebrities masquerading behind these festive disguises!

What time is The Masked Singer on tonight?

The Christmas special airs on Christmas Day (Monday 25 December) at 7:30PM on ITV1.

You’ll also be able to watch online and catch up on ITVX.

Meet the Christmas costumes

Four brand new character costumes will take part in tonight’s episode, each hiding a mystery celebrity.

Reindeer

When they perform they always lead the SLAY, it’s REINDEER!

The Masked Singer Christmas Special :on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Reindeer ©ITV

Decorations

The tinsel is in town, it’s DECORATIONS!

The Masked Singer Christmas Special :on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Decorations ©ITV

Sprout

After lunch they’re always a GAS, it’s SPROUT!

The Masked Singer Christmas Special :on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Sprout ©ITV

Partridge (In A Pear Tree)

This early bird is hoping to catch the worm, it’s PARTRIDGE (IN A PEAR TREE!)

The Masked Singer Christmas Special :on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Partridge (In A Pear Tree) ©ITV

The new Christmas special will be followed by the start of The Masked Singer UK’s brand new series.

Host Joel Dommett said: “I think it’s certainly the best series, but I think definitely my best series just because of my child arriving. I feel like it’s all so joyous and fun. I am viewing it all in an entirely different way.

“I think that’s what happens when you have children anyway and the fact that kids in the audience love it so much, I think it puts that entirely into a new context for me and I just love being a part of it.”

And Rita enthused: “I’s amazing to be back. I love being with everyone, we have so much fun together. It’s one of my favourite things to do, I love the panel, I love having this job and I love doing this show. I’ve come back with better detective skills, I’d like to think. We’ll see how good they are but I am very grateful and happy to be back. These guys are like family.”