Survivor UK final tonight (16 December 2023)

Survivor’s brand new UK series concludes on BBC One tonight with the winner crowned.

Joel Dommett hosts the thrilling finale of the intense physical and psychological game, where the last five contestants are in a fierce battle to outsmart, outmanoeuvre, and outlast each other.

A whopping £100,000 cash prize and the prestigious title of Sole Survivor awaits one of the final five in the results.

Survivor spoilers

With the endgame just four days away, a critical situation at the outpost injects new energy into the game. The final five face tough emotional choices about their fellow players, decisions that could alter the course of the game.

In an intricate immunity challenge where patience, strategic timing, and puzzle-solving prowess are key, contestants vie for the coveted immunity necklace. With the finale in sight, securing immunity becomes more crucial than ever.

Who will be the 14th contestant to leave Survivor, just steps away from the finish line?

The Survivor UK finalists

The five Survivor contestants left in the final are:

Christopher – 36, from Bridgend

Hannah – 30, from London

Leilani – 45, from Hertford

Matthew – 21, from Cumbria

Pegleg – 54, from St Agne

Christopher

Christopher

Christopher says: “I didn’t think I would last the first week but getting to the final five is crazy! It’s like one of those pinch me moments. Getting to the final five has shown me how tough I really am, how I can adapt in tough situations and give my absolute all in challenges to survive in this extremely tough game!”

Hannah

Hannah

Hannah says: “Making it to the final five is seriously so surreal! Thinking about how we kicked off this game with 18 people on day one and managing to come this far in a game that’s just brutal physically, emotionally, and mentally—I can’t help but feel super proud of myself.”

Leilani

Leilani

Leilani says: “I started this game with a target on my back since I was first to pass the barrels in the first immunity challenge… I have never pretended I’m more than I am, I’ve never hid behind an idol and I’ve been fair game in every Tribal Council I have faced. So to still be here shows that maybe you shouldn’t underestimate the underdog.”

Matthew

Matthew

Matthew says: “Making the final five hasn’t been easy… but I’m so proud of myself. I’ve embraced all of the elements and indulged myself into the game. Most of all I have thoroughly enjoyed this experience.”

Pegleg

Pegleg

Pegleg says: “Making final five was a massive target for me and I’m super stoked to have made it this far. Making final five puts me in the position of being one of, if not the longest lasting and highest placed amputee in Survivor history. It was always on my radar to make this a reality and I’m so happy to have achieved another goal.”

The Survivor UK final airs Saturday at 6PM and 9:05PM on BBC One and iPlayer.