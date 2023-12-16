Strictly Come Dancing 2023 winner 'revealed' before live final

There’s a clear favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing in tonight’s live final.

Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, theatre performer Layton Williams and EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier go head to head this weekend.

Come the end of Saturday night, one will lift the glitter ball and take home the Strictly prize.

As the grand finale of Strictly Come Dancing approaches, it’s Ellie who is the red-hot favourite to win.

Celebrated for her role as Faye Windass on the renowned soap opera, Ellie, a multiple British Soap Awards nominee, has impressed audiences and judges alike with her performances alongside her partner, 11-time Latin American Champion dancer, Vito Coppola.

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

The competition, now down to its final three contestants, saw Bobby Brazier and Layton Williams joining Ellie in the last round, after former tennis pro Annabel Croft’s recent exit. With the finale set to feature an array of dazzling performances, anticipation is high among fans of the show.

Bobby Brazier, who narrowly escaped elimination last week, is paired once again with Dianne Buswell. Brazier, considered the 20/1 outsider by BoyleSports, and Buswell are both looking to clinch their first Strictly title.

Layton Williams completes the trio of finalists. Known for his numerous starring roles on the West End, Williams brings a theatrical edge to the competition. Partnered with Nikita Kuzmin, they are currently at 10/1 odds with BoyleSports to win. A victory for Williams and Kuzmin would mark them as the first same-sex couple to win the coveted Strictly title.

Brian O’Keeffe, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “From the Corrie cobbles to the Strictly ballroom, Ellie Leach seems to excel wherever she goes.

“The soap star has been the firm favourite throughout this year’s show and she looks certain to lift the Glitterball if the betting is anything to go by.”

The Strictly Come Dancing final will air at 7PM on Saturday, 16 December on BBC One and iPlayer.

Alongside the performances from the finalists, there will be a special group routine from all of this year’s celebs. Plus, Cher will perform.