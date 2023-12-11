The Rap Game UK season five winner crowned in 2023 final

The winner of season five of The Rap Game UK has been announced – spoilers follow!

Lewisham-based artist LR Loose was declared the winner of The Rap Game UK series five in Monday’s final (11 December).

After a gruelling six-week journey filled with city representations, iconic clashes, and live performances, LR Loose emerged victorious, bagging not only the title but also a £20,000 boost for his music career.

This season introduced a thrilling new element to the competition: midway through, two new artists were given the chance to join and potentially replace existing contestants.

LR Loose, one of the late entrants, not only earned his spot in the line-up but also fought his way into the final four in the fifth week.

Throughout the series, the aspiring rappers were challenged and mentored by some of the biggest names in the UK music industry, including K-Trap, M Huncho, Abra Cadabra, Ray BLK, and Chip.

In the nail-biting finale, judges Krept, Konan, and DJ Target revisited the finalists’ recordings, engaged in intense deliberations, and ultimately crowned LR Loose as the champion.

The victor of this year’s series received a £20,000 investment in their musical journey, plus the exclusive opportunity to have their final freestyle featured on the BBC Radio 1Xtra daytime playlist.

After being announced the winner, LR Loose said: “It still hasn’t sunk in yet that I’ve actually won the Rap Game! Showcasing my talent to the world is something I’ve been desperate to do so I’m grateful for the opportunity. I started rapping when I was 14 because of Krept and Konan – so to achieve what I have, the way I have, is truly a blessing.”

Fans can catch up on all the episodes of The Rap Game UK series five, available on BBC iPlayer.