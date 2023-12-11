Who's on The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls line up

This Christmas The Real Full Monty is back with a dazzling and meaningful twist.

The show, known for its blend of entertainment and awareness-raising, is set to deliver a festive spectacle like never before.

Presenters Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan return to lead a new group of courageous celebrities in a glittering dance show that promises to be both entertaining and impactful.

The Real Full Monty cast

This year’s edition will feature a star-studded lineup, including TV presenter Julia Bradbury, actress Sherrie Hewson, TV personality Gemma Collins, Dancing on Ice professional Vanessa Bauer and Victoria Ekanoye of Coronation Street and Death in Paradise fame.

Joining them are former royal butler Paul Burrell, footballer and TV personality Ashley Cain, ex-England rugby player Ben Cohen, West End sensation Nick Collier, also known as Ella Vaday from RuPaul’s Drag Race, and The Only Way Is Essex star Pete Wicks.

The show will see these celebrities take to the dance floor, not just to entertain but to champion a vital cause.

They will be confronting and overcoming their personal fears and insecurities about performing and baring all on stage. Beyond the glitz and glamour, the show aims to shed light on the critical issue of cancer checks in intimate areas of the body.

Each celebrity on the cast has a deeply personal and significant reason for joining the show. Through their journey, “he Real Full Monty will highlight the importance of early self-checks for cancer, aiming to educate viewers and encourage life-saving health practices.

Watch the show on TV and online

The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls will air across two episodes on ITV.

Watch on TV on Monday, 11 December at 9PM and then on Tuesday, 12 December at the same time on ITV1.

Plus, watch The Real Full Monty online via ITVX. The two episodes will also be available to stream on catch up.

It is the latest in a series of special Full Monty shows. The first special originally aired in 2017, marking iconic film’s 20th anniversary. However the programme took a break last year with no new show in 2023.