It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2023 FINAL tonight and here’s when it’s on TV, plus all the dances and songs.

This evening, Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are back to host the grand finale of the competition, broadcasting live from London.

In this climactic episode, only a three celebrities remain to compete in the live show, where each will perform a trio of routines.

The judges panel, featuring Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood, will closely scrutinize each performance. However, for the finale, it’s solely the public’s votes that will determine the ultimate winner of the competition.

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

The remaining couples will return to the dancefloor in the final of the competition on Saturday, 16 December at 7PM.

The live final will run for two hours to 9PM. There is NO results show, either tonight or tomorrow, with the winner revealed straight after the performances following viewer votes.

Alongside the dances from the contestants, there will be a group dance from all of this year’s celebrities and a music performance from Cher.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing dances and songs

The finalists after 13 weeks are soap actress Ellie Leach, theatre star Layton Williams and actor Bobby Brazier.

In the final, they will be performing three dances: They’ll perform their show dance, a previous routine as selected by the judges and their personal favourite dances.

Bobby and Dianne

Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to This Woman’s Work by Maxwell

Couple’s Choice to This Woman’s Work by Maxwell Show Dance: La La Land Medley

La La Land Medley Judges’ Pick: Samba to Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton

Ellie and Vito

Favourite Dance: American Smooth to Ain’t That A Kick In The Head by Robbie Williams

American Smooth to Ain’t That A Kick In The Head by Robbie Williams Show Dance: Jennifer Lopez Megamix

Jennifer Lopez Megamix Judges’ Pick: Paso Doble to Insomnia by 2WEI

Layton and Nikita

Favourite Dance: Argentine Tango to Tattoo by Loreen

Argentine Tango to Tattoo by Loreen Show Dance: Friend Like Me by Ne-Yo

Friend Like Me by Ne-Yo Judges’ Pick: Quickstep to Puttin’ On The Ritz by Gregory Porter

Who will win?

When it comes down to who will win Strictly Come Dancing tonight there’s a clear favourite.

Ellie Leach is the firm tip to take the title, with bookies making her the hot favourite to lift the glitterball. Bobby is the second favourite and Layton favoured as the outsider.