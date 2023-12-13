Sam Thompson is set to make millions after winning I’m A Celebrity 2023.

It was Sam who won I’m A Celebrity this year, beating Tony Bellew into second place. Nigel Farage finished third in the live final.

As well as picking up a fee for the show, the new King of the Jungle is set to make big money thanks to his new profile.

Having reunited with girlfriend Zara McDermott, who herself recently appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, brand expert Nick Ede says the pair are set to be inundated with offers.

He told the Daily Mail: “With Zara by his side he’s now part of a power couple who I can see making millions from everything from joint podcasts, reality spin off shows following them both.”

Nick added: “There is also the chance to do more documentaries like the one he’s done for Channel Four on ADHD and she’s done many for BBC Three.

“Together they can really power up in many areas. Adverts. Social media campaigns, fashion and fitness, autobiography, charity campaigns and awareness and reality shows too. ”

For now, Sam will be seen in I’m A Celebrity’s Coming Out Show.

Cheered on by all his fellow camp mates, Sam is reunited with best friend Pete on the bridge.

He is then quick to Facetime Zara back in the UK. Calling her his pet name, “baby goose” he says: ““I’ve missed you so much”. Whilst Zara divulged what she’d been up to that evening: “I had about fifty people over, we had the best party ever!”

Sam then heads back to the hotel in a limo, complete with champagne.

Reunited with a bed for the first time in 24 days, he jumped head first onto it whilst Pete asked: “Are you going to sleep with that stick?” Sam replies: “I am, I genuinely am!”

Sam then excitedly made his way out onto his balcony to enjoy the view, as he shouted “Australia baby! King of the jungle!”

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs on ITV.