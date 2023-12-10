Tobias Turley on Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream concludes tonight with Tobias Turley one of the four finalists.

Tobias, a 22-year-old talent from Somerset, is making a splash on the show.

In a recent interview, he opened up about his love for ABBA’s music, his aspirations for the role of Sky, and his evolving journey in musical theatre.

Tobias’s favourite ABBA song is ‘Does Your Mother Know,’ which he often performs at Archer Street, a bar in Soho.

“Between jobs I work at Archer Street which is a bar in Soho where you sing on the tables and that is one of my favourite songs to perform,” he shares. He also feels a connection with ‘Take A Chance,’ describing it as “quite cheeky” and a song that sums him up.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tobias

On why he wants to play Sky in Mamma Mia!, Tobias expresses his admiration for the show’s timelessness and its significance in the West End.

“It’s one of those things you think, ‘That would be so cool to do!’” he remarks. His passion for the show’s music and the opportunity to be part of a massive TV production motivated him to audition.

Tobias’s journey in musical theatre began at the Guildford School of Acting, where he studied for three years. After graduation, he worked various jobs, including a pantomime show and as a lead male vocalist and dancer on Giovanni Pernice’s tour, ‘This Is Me.’

He learned Latin dancing on the job, which he found to be an enriching experience. His performances have taken him from the Ljubljana Festival in Slovenia to Heathers in London.

Reflecting on what appearing on Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream means to him, Tobias says: “It really does mean a lot. It’s quite a scary thing to get up and sing and act in front of people, to put yourself out there in front of a nation sat in front of their TV… but it means a lot to me to know that I got onto the show.”

He adds: “It’s a nice reminder that I’m actually alright at doing what I’m doing.”

Tobias’s family has been a significant support in his career, with both parents having a background in amateur-dramatics. “My family are always very supportive of what I do,” he states.

Tobias’s story is a testament to the power of hard work, passion, and the courage to take a chance on one’s dreams.

Will he be the one playing Sky in the West End next year?

Tune in for the live final of Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, this Sunday at 6:30PM, only on ITV1 and ITVX.