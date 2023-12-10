Meet Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream finalist Owen Johnston

Owen Johnston is one of the four finalists on Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream tonight.

Owen, a 25-year-old from Belfast, is making his mark on the show ITV talent show, competing for the role of Sky in the West End production of Mamma Mia!

In a recent interview, he shared his deep connection with ABBA’s music, his aspirations for the role of Sky, and his journey in musical theatre.

Owen’s favorite ABBA song is ‘Voulez-Vous,’ which he considers one of the best anthems ever. The song ‘Slipping Through My Fingers’ from the movie strikes a personal chord with him, often moving him to tears.

“Maybe that’s because of my mum. My mum is a single parent and I resonate with the moment that they have in the movie,” he explains, highlighting the emotional impact of the song on him.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Owen

Discussing his desire to play Sky in Mamma Mia!, Owen aims to bring a fresh perspective to the character.

“Mamma Mia! itself is so fun, it’s such a feel-good show. I would quite like to steer Sky in a different direction with this show,” he says. Owen believes there is more depth to Sky and feels confident in his ability to portray the character uniquely.

Owen’s musical theatre journey began with singing lessons at around 13 or 14 years old, focusing on musical theatre songs. A trip to London to see ‘Phantom of the Opera’ solidified his passion for musical theatre. “I absolutely fell in love and I just knew that was what I wanted to do,” he recalls. Owen’s commitment to his craft led him to perform in amateur productions, including playing the Phantom, and eventually to studying at Italia Conti, where he recently graduated.

Outside of school, Owen has performed at weddings and private functions, specializing in Michael Bublé and Rat Pack-style music. Reflecting on what appearing on Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream” means to him, Owen shares, “The ten-year-old boy who was scared to tell his mates in his classroom that he’d seen Mamma Mia! three times at the cinema would be beside himself! It means the world.”

For Owen, being part of Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream” is not just about personal achievement but also honoring those who have supported him throughout his journey.

“For so many people who have backed me over the years, I owe it not only to myself but all of them as well,” he concludes, emphasizing the deep significance of this opportunity in his life.

