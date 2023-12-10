Stevie Doc on Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream

Stevie Doc is one of the four finalists on ITV’s talent show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream.

Stevie, a 22-year-old from Glasgow, has been making waves on the musical theatre show since launching in October.

In a heartfelt interview, she shares her connection to ABBA’s music, her aspirations, and her journey in musical theatre.

Her favourite ABBA song is ‘Thank You For The Music,’ which she chose for its meaningful lyrics. “It’s about the relationship between a child and her mother,” Stevie explains.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Stevie.

When asked why she wants to play Sophie, Stevie’s says: “It’s always been a dream role for me. It’s probably one of the first musicals I was introduced to and also it’s a big musical for my family.”

Stevie’s journey in musical theatre began at the age of 15 with an amateur school show. ”

I had never done a musical before and I only went along as my friends thought it would be fun,” she recalls. Despite the initial shock of landing the lead role, she quickly found her passion for performing.

Her determination was tested when she didn’t get into The Dance School of Scotland on her first try, a moment she describes as pivotal: “I was on holiday and my sister said she could hear me crying in the hotel room from the pool.” Her perseverance paid off the following year, leading to training at Arts Ed in London.

Reflecting on her appearance on Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, Stevie shares: “When I told my family I was moving to London, no one was surprised. I’ve always been quite ambitious, but this is something I could never have imagined.”

She envisions her younger self, “Wee Stevie singing and dancing around the house with her mum and sister,” being moved to tears by her achievement.

Stevie’s story is a blend of ambition, resilience, and family ties, showcasing her journey from a Glasgow school stage to the spotlight of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream.”

Don’t miss the live final of Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, airing this Sunday at 6:30 on ITV1 and ITVX.