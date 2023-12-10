Esme is one of the finalists competing to star in the West End on Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream.

Esme, a 22-year-old aspiring actress from Chester, is living her dream as a contestant on the musical theatre show, which airs its final tonight on ITV1.

In a recent interview, she shared her journey, inspirations, and what this opportunity means to her.

Her favourite ABBA song is ‘The Winner Takes It All,’ which she says: “Every time I hear the intro, I get goosebumps.” Esme holds a special admiration for Meryl Streep’s version from the film, describing it as “the most moving performance.”

She also relates to ‘Dancing Queen,’ explaining: “for no other reason other than the fact I will always be up for a good dance!”

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Esme. ©Thames

When asked why she wants to play Sophie in Mamma Mia!, Esme reveals her long-held aspiration: “I think most people in musical theatre dream of being part of Mamma Mia! as it is such a great feel-good show!”

She adds: “Sophie is a character that goes through so much in the show and her character goes on such a journey.”

Reflecting on her musical theatre journey, Esme says: “My musical theatre journey started when I was around 12 and I watched the Les Misérables film for the first time.” Her training began at a college in Liverpool, where she found her “love for the industry.”

The significance of being on Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream is immense for Esme. “I don’t think I will ever have the words to describe quite what this experience means to me,” she expresses.

Despite facing constant rejections, she’s grateful for not giving up, stating: “I will forever be grateful that I didn’t give up and I kept pushing on and believing that one day something would happen.”

See if Esme can make her Mamma Mia! dream come true this weekend.

Tune in to the live final of Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream on Sunday at 6:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.