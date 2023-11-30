MAFS UK's Ella Morgan on Celebrity Big Brother rumours

Married at First Sight UK star Ella Morgan has responded to rumours she could sign up for the new series of Celebrity Big Brother.

ITV confirmed this month that Celebrity Big Brother would be making a return in the new year, fresh from the broadcaster’s reboot of Big Brother this autumn.

Although no names have been announced for the cast yet, Ella is one of those rumoured for the show.

She recently appeared on E4’s Married At First Sight and, without giving away too many spoilers, found herself in plenty of drama.

In an interview with DigitalSpy, Ella spoke about rumours linking her to Celebrity Big Brother.

However it turns out that it’s another reality show that Ella has her eye on.

“I may not have left the show with a husband – or a boyfriend, for that matter [laughs] – but I think since finding myself, I’ve realised what I want to do,” she explained. “And I think the next chapter in my life is about me, and my career. I think I want to do so many things. The world’s my oyster. I love an adventure. I would never say no to any challenge.

“So, you know, I’d absolutely love to do a certain dancing show… and maybe eat some testicles in the jungle. Hint hint.”

Specifically discussing Celebrity Big Brother, she continued: “I feel like I’ve had enough of cameras around me 24/7, you know, and just being wild and crazy, and living with a bunch of strangers. I mean, now, I love everyone that I had to live with in the experiment, but it was testing at times.

“So I don’t know how confident and sure I am about wanting to go into the Big Brother house. I know that people want me on there, but I know there’s two shows for sure that I would definitely, if it ever came my way, I would not say no to.”

Ella added: “I mean, they couldn’t be further apart, the jungle and the dance floor. But I’d never say no to any challenge.”

Celebrity Big Brother is slated to begin next Spring on ITV1 and ITVX.

Also rumoured for the line up is TV presenter Phillip Schofield.