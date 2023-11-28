Great British Bake Off 2023 winner crowned in tonight's finale

The Great British Bake Off 2023 concludes this Tuesday with its grand final.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return to the tent, alongside hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding, to assess the creations of the UK’s best amateur bakers.

Over ten weeks, twelve talented bakers have mixed, kneaded, and decorated their way through a variety of baking challenges.

Paul, Prue, Alison and Noel

Each week, Paul and Prue have determined who leaves and who earns the title of Star Baker.

In tonight’s final showdown at 8PM on Channel 4, only three contestants remain: Dan from Cheshire, Josh Smalley from Leicestershire, and Matty from Cambridgeshire.

They face three ultimate challenges: a choux pastry Signature, a retro Technical, and a celebratory cake Showstopper.

The question on everyone’s lips: who will rise to the top and be crowned the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2023?

Last week’s semi-finals tested the final four bakers’ patisserie skills.

Noel announced Josh as Star Baker but also had the sad duty of informing Tasha that her Bake Off journey was ending.

Tasha said on the show: “It is ok, it’s so emotional to say goodbye to everyone, that’s when it really hit. They are amazing people they really are friends for life, that is the really special thing about Bake Off, it is the most supportive and loving environment.

“It has changed me and made me realise I can do so much more than I am capable of. It’s a special place, and I am very lucky to be part of it.

Catch all the final bake-off action tonight on Channel 4 at 8PM.

Additionally, the companion series An Extra Slice, hosted by Jo Brand, continues to offer more Bake Off fun on Thursday nights.

The final episode on 30 November will feature all of this year’s bakers, plus a celebrity panel made up of Jonathan Ross, Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding.

You can watch and catch up on current and past instalments online from the All 4 player.