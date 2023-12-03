Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream tonight's semi-final

Here’s a first look at the semi-final of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream

Set against Greece’s breathtaking backdrops, the show brings together 14 of the UK’s most talented musical theatre contestants, all vying for the coveted lead roles of Sophie and Sky in the West End production of Mamma Mia!

Tonight it’s the semi-final as the remaining Sophies and Skys are eliminated to just two for next weekend’s final live.

The Sophies and Skys head down the aisle as they say ‘I do’ before their penultimate performances.

Zoe Ball hosts the new series, while four celebrated judges – Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Samantha Barks, and Amber Riley – will rigorously assess the contestants in singing, dancing, acting, and chemistry.

Judy Craymer, the creative force and global producer behind Mamma Mia! will lend her insights to assist the judges in their challenging quest to find the next West End sensations.

Week by week, the competition will intensify, leading up to an electrifying live grand finale in London’s West End.

This is where the ultimate winners will be crowned, ready to take their place on stage and shine as the new stars of Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream airs on Sunday night at 6:10PM on ITV1 and ITVX.