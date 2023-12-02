Favourite to leave in Strictly Come Dancing results tonight

Strictly Come Dancing is back with its Quarter Final this weekend – who will be heading home?

It was Angela Scanlon who left Strictly in the latest dance off on Sunday.

This weekend’s musicals special will see five become four as the remaining celebrity couples dance live for the latest time.

But who will be next to leave as the celebs compete for a place in the semi-final?

Strictly next elimination

Ahead of the latest performances, Nigel Harman is narrowly ahead of Bobby Brazier to be the next contestant leaving the show.

Betway spokesman Chad Yeomans, remarked: “Nigel and Katya have still never been in the bottom two, but this week the ex-EastEnders star is the favourite to go out with odds of 5/4. After a promising start, Nigel has struggled to justify his early favouritism with a mixed bag of performances in recent weeks.

“With momentum strongly behind Ellie and Annabel, and Layton likely to be a tough opponent in a dance off, this could come down to Bobby v Nigel. With Bobby (6/4) dancing to ‘I’ve Had The Time of My Life’ from smash hit musical Dirty Dancing, we expect him to have viewers partying in their living rooms and to pip Nigel to the post in the crucial viewers’ vote”

The upcoming episode of Strictly promises an enchanting evening filled with magical routines set to some of the most iconic songs from beloved musicals and movies. F

Annabel and Johannes are set to perform a graceful Foxtrot to For Good from Wicked, bringing a touch of Broadway magic to the stage. Their performance is anticipated to be a beautiful blend of elegance and storytelling, capturing the essence of the song’s poignant message.

> Who will win Strictly Come Dancing 2023? Latest odds revealed!

Ellie and Vito’s Quickstep to Belle from Beauty And The Beast is expected to be a lively and charming portrayal of the classic tale. Layton and Nikita are preparing a dramatic Paso Doble to Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge! The Musical, likely to be a performance filled with intensity and flair.

Strictly Come Dancing airs this Friday and Saturday night on BBC One and iPlayer. The Strictly final will take place next month.