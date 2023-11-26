First look at tonight's Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream as Mazz Murray joins panel

Here’s your first look at tonight’s episode of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream as the brand new series nears its live final.

Shot in Greece’s most picturesque locations, mirroring the setting of Mamma Mia!, this show brings together exceptionally talented musical theatre performers.

They’re set to battle it out for the coveted roles of Sophie and Sky in the West End’s rendition of Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tobias and Esme. Credit: ITV/©Thames

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Stevie and Craig. Credit: ITV/©Thames

In week six of the competition, Mazz Murray, currently playing Donna in the West End, touches down to surprise the remaining Sophies and Skys this week as a Guest Judge and mentor in this week’s masterclass.

The remaining contestants are then paired up once more before a performance for Mazz and the other judges.

At the end of the episode, one more girl and one more boy will be heading home from the competition.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Desmonda and Owen. Credit: ITV/©Thames

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Stephanie and Marcellus. Credit: ITV/©Thames

The show, hosted by the dynamic Zoe Ball, airs Sunday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.

The potential Sophies and Skys will face rigorous assessments by a panel of four celebrity judges: Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Samantha Barks, and Amber Riley.

In each episode, their talents in singing, dancing, acting, and creating on-stage chemistry will be under the microscope.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Samantha Barks, Alan Carr, Amber Riley and Mazz Murray. Credit: ITV/©Thames

Judy Craymer, the creative genius and global producer of Mamma Mia!, will provide her seasoned insights, aiding the judges in their challenging quest to discover the next big stars for the West End.

As the series progresses, the competition intensifies.

Each week, contestants will leave the show, leading to a thrilling live grand finale in the heart of London’s West End. Here, two exceptional talents will rise above the rest, claiming the ultimate victory.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream will air on Sunday, 26 November at 6:25PM on ITV1 and ITVX.