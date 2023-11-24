Big Brother finalist Yinrun has revealed her original audition tape that got her onto the show.

Yinrun finished fourth in this month’s Big Brother final, having become a fan favourite ever since launch night.

Now out of the house, she has opened her social media and shared with fans her journey onto the show.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), Yinrun wrote to her followers: “I’ve noticed that Big Brother Applications have reopened, I want to wish the best of luck to everyone who applies! It really is the adventure of a lifetime!

“Here’s my audition video from last year. I hope maybe it can help inspire someone.”

If you want to follow in Yinrun’s footsteps, Big Brother applications are now open for those aspiring to participate in this iconic social experiment.

Interested individuals can apply online at bigbrother.com, with the application window closing at midnight on 19 July 2024.

The show offers a unique experience where a group of housemates lives in the world-famous Big Brother house, under constant surveillance, providing viewers with an unfiltered glimpse into their interactions and the unfolding drama.

In a thrilling climax to Big Brother UK’s latest season, Jordan emerged as the winner in November’s live finale.

Jordan’s victory brings home a life-changing prize of £100,000, capping off a season that has reinvigorated the iconic reality show on UK television.

The final lineup saw Olivia securing the runner-up position, followed by Henry, Yinrun, and Noky in third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

Additionally, ITV has exciting news for fans, confirming the return of Celebrity Big Brother next year. This special edition will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX and will feature a fresh lineup of celebrities entering the iconic house, completely isolated from the external world.

Fans of the series can look forward to more captivating moments, strategic gameplay, and emotional rollercoasters in both the upcoming civilian and celebrity versions of Big Brother.