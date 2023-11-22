Nella Rose has been backed for the boot from I’m A Celebrity 2023.

The social media star had proved an early fan-favourite after the first two episodes.

But the latest instalment on Tuesday saw the tide turn after a bitter clash with Fred Sirieix.

The YouTuber was a 12/1 shot to win the series but has shot up to 66/1 following last night’s argument with campmate Fred, putting her amongst the most likely contestants to depart the show first.

Josie Gibson remains the 2/1 favourite to win the show, with Sam Thompson (5/2) and Fred (6/1) making up the top three.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “Nella Rose’s astonishing outburst at fellow campmate Fred Sirieix in last night’s episode was always likely to divide opinion, and the 26-year-old’s chances of winning the series have taken an almighty fall.

“The YouTuber was 12/1 with us to sit on the Jungle Throne before Tuesday’s episode but has now drifted massively to 66/1, with the public seemingly unanimous in their support for Fred between the two.

“Meanwhile, Josie Gibson continues to carry momentum in the outright winner market and remains our 2/1 favourite, with Sam Thompson second in the betting at 5/2.”

Speaking in the latest episode, Nella opened up about wanting to quit the show.

She said in the Bush Telegraph: “Whenever I feel uncomfortable, whenever I feel sad I do tend to leave. I do tend to not carry things through if I feel uncomfortable. So the fact I’ve lasted in the jungle for this long is astonishing.”

Nella admitted: “If Jamie left yesterday I would have been right behind her… I’m leaving. I just don’t want to be the first.”

Further contestants on 2023’s I’m A Celebrity line up currently include soap star Danielle Harold, columnist and media personality Grace Dent and American actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears.

Completing the cast are former politician Nigel Farage and JLS star Marvin Humes.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues Thursday at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX