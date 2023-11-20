Big Brother's Yinrun speaks out about Trish following final

Big Brother’s Yinrun has spoken out about Trish following last week’s final.

Trish was the only former housemate to not appear during last Friday’s live final as the winner was crowned.

It followed Trish issuing an apology over past social media posts which resurfaced shortly after her eviction earlier in the series.

Following her own exit from the house and learning about the controversy, Yinrun has spoken about the situation.

In an interview with Gaydio, Yinrun shared: “I talked to Trish after last Friday and she explained the situation to me and she even apologised to me.

“I didn’t read too much into what happened but I read the apology she sent and I think she handled it very maturely and she took the accountability.”

And Yinrun added she was looking forward to reuniting with Trish following the final.

“I will definitely want to meet with Trish again because she played such a big part in my Big Brother experience,” Yinrun said.

In her apology posted to social media earlier this month, Trish wrote: “I am committed to being the person I am now, the person you have known me as – someone who speaks up, stands for what they believe in and always open to growth and accountability.”

It was reported that Trish was “disappointed” after not being last Friday’s final.

“Trish was keen to attend but production decided it was best if she didn’t come and told her she was no longer invited,” a source alleged to The Sun newspaper. “They didn’t want to look like they were endorsing Trish’s opinions, even though she has apologised for them, and they felt it was a distraction from the final.”

Trish was still featured in highlights from the series with past housemates, who reunited without her on spin-off show Late & Live.

Yinrun joined Noky, Olivia, Henry and Jordan were the final five, with Jordan triumphing and winning the £100,000 prize. Yinrun, an early frontrunner, ultimately placed fourth.

Big Brother airs on ITV with a new series already confirmed for next year.