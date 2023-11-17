Big Brother 2023 concludes tonight with its grand live final – here’s what happened on the last full day in the house.

As we say goodbye to Big Brother 2023, the five finalists spend their last night in the house celebrating over a meal and a party.

Each housemate reflects on their experience in the Big Brother house over the past six weeks.

Noky stands and says: “Thank you for the good the bad and everything in between.”

Olivia shares of her experience: “This is special and for the rest of my life I will remember tonight.”

Henry says: “This process has unlocked some kind of, my emotional orifices, and I’ve been able to be a much better person for it.”

Reflecting on his time with Henry, Jordan says: “You’re wonderful and I can’t wait to spend time with you on the outside, without the cameras.”

Lastly, Yinrun tells the group: “You helped me to know myself better.”

Later in the bedroom, Henry and Jordan share one final embrace in bed before they say goodnight.

As lights go off and the housemates tuck into bed, Big Brother has one last thing to say: “This is Big Brother… goodnight housemates.”

Who will be crowned the winner of Big Brother 2023? Tune in tonight as AJ and Will reveal the winner live – tonight at 9PM on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

Ahead of the results, it’s Jordan who is currently chalked up as the favourite to win Big Brother.

He has been gambled into odds-on 4/9 favourite with BoyleSports to be crowned the 20th winner of Big Brother in Friday night’s finale.

Jordan has overtaken Olivia as favourite, but the Scottish dancer is still in with a lively chance as 7/2 second favourite.

Long-time favourite Yinrun has now drifted to 6/1, food critic Henry is a 7/1 shot, while Matty (50/1) and Noky (66/1) go into the final night as the outsiders.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Jordan’s frolics with Henry means he has been at the centre of the Big Brother drama and punters have been rallying behind him in big numbers since he was rescued by the public this week.”