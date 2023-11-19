First look at Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream as contestants tackle choreography week

Here’s a first look at tonight’s episode of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream where it’s choreography week!

The new talent show sees musical theatre hopefuls going head to head to for the coveted lead roles of Sophie and Sky in the West End rendition of Mamma Mia!

Last week saw a double exit as the competition between the contestants heated up and another elimination looms this weekend.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Craig and Esme.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Marcellus and Leah.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Desmonda and Zachkiel.



Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Stephanie and Owen.

This week is all about choreography as judges Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Samantha Barks, and Amber Riley challenge the ten remaining West End aspirants to master and perform five distinct dance routines for an audience, all within a tight timeframe of just 24 hours.

At the end of the episode, the panel will have to make some difficult decisions as more contestants are sent home.

Join the effervescent Zoe Ball as she hosts, with contestants undergoing rigorous training and evaluation by a panel of four celebrity judges: Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Samantha Barks, and Amber Riley.

From vocal prowess and dance routines to acting skills and on-stage chemistry, each aspect of their performances will be scrutinized.

Judy Craymer, the creative force and global producer behind Mamma Mia!, lends her invaluable insights to assist the judges in their challenging quest to discover the next stars of the West End.

Week by week, the competition intensifies, leading up to an enthralling live grand finale in London’s West End. Here, two extraordinary talents will emerge victorious, ready to shine in the spotlight.

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream continues on Sunday at 18:30 on ITV1 and ITVX.