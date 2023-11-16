I'm A Celebrity spoilers! HUGE twist revealed for opening episode

Three unlucky stars will be thrown in at the deep end when I’m A Celebrity begins this weekend.

Ant & Dec will welcome ten brand new famous faces to the jungle camp on Sunday night.

Those confirmed for the show are social media influencer Nella Rose, JLS star and presenter Marvin Humes, TV personality Fred Sirieix, presenter Josie Gibson and American actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears.

They’re joined by TV personality Sam Thompson, restaurant critic and broadcaster Grace Dent, former politician Nigel Farage, soap actor Nick Pickard and EastEnders actress Danielle Harold.

The opening episode introduces an extraordinary challenge that plunges three celebrities into the midst of the intense Australian outback.

Those facing the challenge are Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage and Nella Rose. They will find themselves alone in the vast, red desert landscape, battling the extreme heat and isolation.

However, they’ll soon discover their crucial role in the show.

Miles away, back on the Gold Coast, their fellow celebrities are relying on them. The trio’s task is to accumulate time for their campmates engaged in separate challenges on the Gold Coast.

As they navigate the outback, these three celebrities will undertake a series of tasks. Their success is not just about personal endurance but also about aiding their campmates in winning stars and, most importantly, securing food for their survival.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! launches this Sunday at 9PM on ITV1 & ITVX.

Hosted by Ant & Dec, the show will continue nightly for around the three weeks.

2023’s celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries as they move home to the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

As ever, fans will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials for food & treats before one contestant is crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle.

It’s understood a further two celebs will join the current line up shortly after launch.