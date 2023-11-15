There’s another new favourite to win Big Brother 2023 in the run up to Friday’s final.

After leading the way from launch night, Yinrun was pushed off pole position as favourite earlier this week by Henry.

But now Henry has been overtaken by Jordan who has leapfrogged three other contestants as most likely to win.

With odds of 6/4, bookmakers now believe Jordan has a 40% chance of being crowned winner, compared to just 9.1% before last night’s episode, reports Oddschecker.

Yinrun, who had been the betting favourite for nearly a month, has seen her chances of winning fall from 50% to 20% since last Friday.

Having been disregarded to win at odds of 20/1 a week ago, Olivia is listed as the fourth favourite to win the competition at odds of 4/1.

Oddschecker’s Leon Blackman said: “As we approach tonight’s penultimate episode of the series, we have a new betting favourite to win the grand prize of £100,000. Bookmakers have changed their favourite twice in two days as Jordan has the shortest odds of winning.

“Having entered last night’s show at 10/1, his price has fallen to 6/4 overnight and has taken a flurry of bets on oddschecker. Since the show finished last night, Jordan has taken a whopping 45% of all bets to win the competition, compared to Henry who’s only taken 19.1%.

“It’s all change for Yinrun, who had been the favourite to win the show since it’s opening week. At one point, her odds had implied she had a 55% chance of winning. However, as of this morning, her odds of 4/1 gives her just a 20% chance to be crowned the winner.”

Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. The live final airs this Friday evening with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best crowning a winner who will take home a £100,000 prize.

But before then there will be one more surprise eviction on Thursday as the housemate with the fewest votes to win is evicted in sixth place.