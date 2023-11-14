Here’s a look at who will be voted off Big Brother 2023 in tonight’s double eviction.

Tom, Jenkin and Jordan all face the public vote following face to face nominations earlier this week.

The trio have moved into a secret room next door and tonight two of them will be permanently evicted.

Meanwhile, the housemate who avoids eviction will make a surprise return to the house to be reunited with the other housemates.

Ahead of the results being announced live tonight, the odds have been revealed with Tom and Jenkin the favourites to get the boot with bookmakers Betfred.

However it could be close, and last Friday proved anything can happen.

Betfred showbiz specialist, Kayley Cornelius shared: “Many fans have taken to social media this week to call for both Tom and Jenkin to be evicted after their ‘nasty’ comments and speculations.

“Tom has been described as ‘showing his true colours’ after he failed to show little to no remorse for Yinrun after she got upset during this week’s nominations. Yinrun has been a fan favourite since the start of the series and has a large portion of Big Brother viewers backing her to win this Friday, so I can imagine a lot of fans will now be voting for Tom to show their support for Yinrun.

“I worry Jenkin is trying too hard to create drama and entertainment but instead is just causing upset to his fellow housemates. His comment about Olivia and Yinrun working out in the living space was very nit-picky, while his comment about Jordan creating a romance with Henry for the cameras seemed like an attempt to cause uproar.

“Considering Jenkin has never taken it upon himself to approach Henry to express his concerns about him being Jordan’s ‘pawn’, I can see how viewers saw this as malicious behaviour, which is why he and Tom are on 2/1 odds of being evicted tonight.

“Jordan has been a consistent favourite throughout the series despite his blunt and matter-of-fact tone. He may be getting on certain housemates’ nerves, but I believe he will return to the Big Brother house tonight due to the entertainment he adds to the show.

“Not to mention that there is definitely some unfinished business between him and Henry, as their romance continues to unfold, I would be very surprised if the two were not reunited tonight.”

Big Brother airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.