There’s already a favourite to be crowned Queen of the Jungle on I’m A Celebrity.

This week saw ITV unveil the official I’m A Celebrity line up with ten stars ready to enter the jungle on launch night.

Those appearing in the camp include former politician Nigel Farage, TV presenter Josie Gibson, singer and TV presenter Marvin Humes, Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson and TV personality and social media influencer Nella Rose.

Completing the cast are soap legend Nick Pickard, EastEnders star Danielle Harold, US actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears, columnist and broadcaster Grace Dent and TV personality Fred Sirieix.

Ahead of the first show this Sunday night, bookies Betfred have unveiled their early take on who could take this year’s jungle crown with This Morning presenter Josie Gibson leading the way.

Betfred showbiz specialist, Kayley Cornelius said: “Josie is no stranger to gameshows and shot to fame after winning Big Brother in 2010. The reality star turned presenter is a household name and loved by many. Josie is certainly used to being pushed outside her comfort zone and has what it takes to become the next queen of the jungle.

“While spectators online have started to question whether Josie will be able to handle the gruelling conditions of the Australian outback, I genuinely believe she is tougher than what she’s being made out to be and will pleasantly surprise everyone.”

Kayley added: “Other early favourites to win include Fred Sirieix, Sam Thompson, and Nigel Farage. I can see Fred taking the role of being the camp motivator, and being a real team player who is happy to get stuck in with any task despite how gruesome it may be. His positive energy is truly infectious, so I can see the First Dates star being a favourite amongst his fellow campmates and viewers at home.

“Much like Fred, Sam Thompson also possesses a very strong personality, and I believe he will strive to bring good riddance to the campsite and prove himself to be an excellent team player. However, I also think the Made in Chelsea star won’t be scared to speak his mind which could result in him clashing with his fellow campmates.

“Additionally, I also worry that he could potentially reach his limit and begin to struggle at some point in the competition – so while I can’t see him being crowned king of the jungle, I do definitely think he will make it to the final.”

I’m A Celebrity launches this Sunday night on ITV1 and ITVX at 9PM.