Here’s an introduction to this year’s I’m A Celebrity 2023 cast!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back for a brand new series, signalling the arrival of a fresh group of celebrities ready to take on television’s most demanding entertainment challenge.

A new array of stars will swap their comfortable lifestyles for the challenging environment of the Australian jungle, where they’ll endure up to three weeks of unexpected challenges tailored just for them.

Jamie Lynn Spears, known for her acting and singing talents, joins a diverse and talented group of celebrities in the new venture.

Alongside her are Sam Thompson, a multifaceted TV personality and radio DJ, and Josie Gibson, widely recognized as the host of This Morning.

They are joined by Fred Sirieix, renowned as a TV presenter, and Nella Rose, who has gained fame as a YouTuber.

The list also includes Nigel Farage, a former politician who is now a host on GB News, and Grace Dent, celebrated for her expertise as a food critic.

Adding to the star-studded lineup are Marvin Humes, a pop star and TV presenter, Danielle Harold, best known for her role as an actress in EastEnders, and Nick Pickard, a legend in the world of Hollyoaks. This diverse group brings together a range of talents and experiences from various facets of entertainment and media.

Ant & Dec, the BAFTA award-winning hosts, return to deliver all the major happenings live every evening.

Stay tuned to discover who will earn the title of this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle. Catch all the action this autumn on ITV1 & ITVX.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here begins on Sunday, 19 November on ITV1 and ITVX.

Episodes will continue nightly for the three weeks as viewers vote to keep their favourites in camp and ultimately crown this year’s winner.