I'm A Celebrity 2023 cast arrive in Australia with first celebs 'confirmed'

Nigel Farage has arrived in Australia, all but confirming his participation in I’m A Celebrity 2023.

The former politician has been rumoured to be among the latest bunch of campmates in Australia this month.

Tabloid reports have suggested he could be getting more than £1 million to take part in the latests series.

Nigel Farage. Credit: ITV/Gage Skidmore

While the official line up has yet to be announced, Nigel has been seen arriving at Brisbane airport seemingly ready for his stint in the jungle.

A source said previously to The Sun: “Nigel’s the ultimate Marmite character and won’t hold back in camp discussions.

“It’s a real coup. The casting team has nailed it. It’s shaping up to be a brilliant series.”

Other celebs already spotted in Australia this weekend include Italian jockey Frankie Dettori, TV presenter Josie Gibson, media personality Fred Sirieix and social media star Nella Rose.

Meanwhile more rumoured names include columnist and broadcaster Grace Dent, JLS star Marvin Humes, soap star Danielle Harold, and Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson – who is already the early favourite to win.

Spokesperson for bookmakers William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “Unlike the grub they’ll be sinking their teeth into, this year’s I’m A Celebrity line up is shaping up to be one of the tastiest in recent memory, with Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson our early market favourite to win the Jungle Crown in December.

“Thompson is 3/1 to triumph in the 23rd edition of the ITV show alongside Josie Gibson, placing him ahead of Frankie Dettori (5/1) and Fred Sirieix (6/1) in the outright winner market.”

I’m A Celeb launches next Sunday night on ITV1 at 9PM presented by Ant & Dec.

The celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries as they move into the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

As ever, we’ll watch the celebritie faced with gruelling trials for food & treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned 2023’s King or Queen of the Jungle.