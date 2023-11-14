Great British Bake Off celebrates first ever party week

The Great British Bake Off 2023 continues tonight with something brand new – it’s party week!

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood return to The Great British Bake Off, which broadcasts every Tuesday evening at 8PM on Channel 4.

Joining Prue and Paul in the tent will be GBBO hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond.

This year’s series features 12 of Britain’s finest amateur bakers, embarking on a 10-week journey filled with challenges that test their skills in beating, kneading, whisking, baking, and icing.

At the end of each week, judges Prue and Paul will determine who must leave the tent and who will be crowned the star baker of the week.

Tonight’s Bake Off recipes

In a Bake Off first, tonight is Party Week!

The bakers don their party hats for the Signature challenge, where they’ll create a classic party staple – the beloved sausage roll. They’ll then move on to crafting a fun chocolate party cake for the Technical challenge, and conclude with an ‘anything-but-beige buffet’ Showstopper.

The question of the evening is: Who will impress enough to move onto the semi-finals, and who will crumble under the pressure, leaving the tent for good?

Catch all the excitement and discover who gets eliminated in tonight’s episode of the Great British Bake Off at 8PM on Channel 4.

Last week saw the Bakers come head-to-head with desserts.

At the end of the seventh episode Alison announced that Dan was the Star Baker and Noel had the difficult job of telling Saku that she would be the seventh Baker to leave the series.

“I am so proud of myself. It is a privilege to be part of this lovely family,” Saku said. “My heart was broken when it was announced I was leaving, and I was so disappointed in myself. The warm hugs and lovely words from fellow bakers, presenters and the crew were very comforting. I also learned it is never too late to learn and enjoy a new hobby and be able to be very good at it!”

Don’t forget to watch An Extra Slice with Jo Brand, airing on Thursday nights on Channel 4.

You can watch and catch up on current and past instalments online via the All 4 player.