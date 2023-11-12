Olly Murs moved to tears in The Voice UK audition

Olly Murs was left in tears on The Voice UK this weekend in an emotional audition.

Olly joins Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie in the spinning red chairs for the new series of the singing competition.

One of this weekend’s contestants was Sheridan Coldstream, 59, a TikTok-famous vocal and confidence coach, who sang Billie Eilish’s Listen Before I Go and secured a spot on Team Olly.

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Sheridan Coldstream ©ITV

On pressing his buzzer, Olly said: “I really wanted to meet that man behind the voice.

“When the line you said ‘Tell your friends you love them’ it just hit me and I got quite emotional. I just went with my feeling and my heart.”

Sheridan then opened up about his career and his time providing support to vulnerable people.

Olly got tearful as he shared: “It’s really mad we just meet strangers as coaches and just hearing you speak… umm…”

He continued through his upset: “I lost a good friend a few years back… and it’s mad that you’ve walked into my life.”

“Although I’m supposed to be coaching you, I think you’ll be coaching me.”

Olly later added: “I think there’s a lot of stuff I haven’t dealt with that I need to talk about. Sheridan walked into my life and maybe I need that.”

Meanwhile viewers speculated online that Olly may have been talking about the passing of Caroline Flack.

“Olly is talking about Caroline Flack awww 😔,” one wrote.

The Voice UK continues Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.

Other acts on this week’s The Voice UK auditions included duo Jen and Liv from Newcastle, former members of a Little Mix tribute band. Their rendition of Doja Cat’s Woman impressed all four coaches, and won them a spot on Will.i.am’s team.

Callum, a 28-year-old builder, wowed with Olivia Rodrigo’s traitor, earning a place on Team Tom while Sese Foster, a 31-year-old from London, sang Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud. Both Will and Anne-Marie turned their chairs, and Sese chose Team Will.

Acts who make it through the first round will go on to take part in the knockouts later in the series.